Nusco plans EUR 100 mln office-retail phase for Nusco City project in Bucharest

Nusco Group, one of the biggest developers in Bucharest, is moving forward with the Nusco City project in the northern part of the city (Pipera), where it wants to build an office component next to a commercial one and a boulevard with a tram line, following a discussion with the district's City Hall.

The project is based on expectations that the demand for offices, especially in the context of scarce deliveries during the next two years, is going to pick up.

However, this came only after Nusco secured the project with four blocks of apartments including 310 housing units, in the first two phases of the Nusco City project.

"We are betting on the third residential phase and want to invest around EUR 100 mln in offices. We are returning to the office market. We want to build a commercial building of 50,000 square meters of leasable area with 38,000 square meters of offices and 12,000 square meters of retail space. The project will also have an Auchan hypermarket", said Michele Nusco, CEO and one of the shareholders of the Italian Nusco group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)