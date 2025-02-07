Romania’s Sarom Packaging invests EUR 3 mln in premium wine bottle collection

Sarom Packaging, a leading local and regional glass packaging manufacturer, has invested over EUR 3 million in launching a new collection of wine bottles destined for premium brands. This marks the first initiative of its kind in the European market from a domestic glass packaging manufacturer, the company said.

Sarom Packaging's CEO Jacques-Edouard Săvoiu said the Danube Wine Collection was launched in response to the industry's increasing trend toward standardization.

The investments made in the last two years amount to EUR 3 million, directed towards research and development, acquisition of equipment and intellectual property rights, team expansion, and increasing storage capacity. The result is a collection featuring 10 distinct wine bottle models, designed to offer premium branding opportunities in a market where over 80% of producers use standard glass packaging.

"Differentiating a product in the wine industry is crucial, as origin and identity play a significant role in brand positioning," said Jacques-Edouard Săvoiu, CEO of Sarom Packaging.

With sustainability becoming a priority across the European Union, the glass packaging industry has grown increasingly competitive. Glass is one of the most easily recyclable materials, with a 100% reuse rate, making it a key player in both production and recycling efforts, the company explained. The EU remains one of the world's largest glass producers, manufacturing 36.8 million tons in 2020, with over 60% dedicated to container production.

Jacques-Edouard Săvoiu estimates Romania's food and beverage industry consumption at 250,000 to 300,000 tons of glass containers annually. He said that further investments in production capacity are necessary to meet increasing demand, especially to strengthen commercial opportunities in export markets.

Sarom Packaging supplies a wide range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles for wine, beer, spirits, and soft drinks, as well as jars for the food industry and pharmaceutical vials.

The Sarom Group includes three complementary companies: Sarom Packaging, specializing in glass containers for the food and beverage sector; Romgallia Packaging, catering to the pharmaceutical, veterinary, and cosmetics industries; and Sarom Capital Investments, which provides financial and strategic support to private businesses across various industries.

(Photo source: the company)