‘Sardeluţă marinată’ joins list of Romanian products protected across the EU

The European Commission (EC) approved the addition of Romania’s Sardeluţă marinată to the Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG) register, Agerpres reported. This new name will join the list of 3,617 products already protected across the EU, including others from Romania, the EC said.

Sardeluța marinată is made by marinating sprat, resulting in three different varieties depending on the marinade used. By adding wine sauce, sunflower oil, or chili sunflower oil to marinated sprat and flavoring it with different ingredients, the product acquires distinct tastes, with specific organoleptic qualities, the Commission explained.

Ingredients such as non-iodized salt, wine vinegar, white wine, sugar, sunflower oil, sweet paprika powder, chili pepper, black peppercorns, bay leaves, chili pepper, whole pepper, and coriander seeds are traditionally used to marinate the fish.

Romania has 13 products recognized and protected at the European level, 11 of which have a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

(Photo source: Cosmin Iftode/Dreamstime.com)