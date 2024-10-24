Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung recently made its Galaxy AI support available in several new languages, including Romanian.

Starting next week, the suite of artificial intelligence features on some Samsung phones will also be able to work with texts in Romanian.

Romanian will be available in AI functions such as Live Translate, which can translate voice in real time during a call or transcribe discussions from meetings, according to the Dutch publication DroidApp.

Along with Romanian, services will also be available in a series of new languages, such as Dutch, Swedish, and Turkish. On the same occasion, additional dialect variants will be added for previously supported languages, including Traditional Chinese and Portuguese.

Overall, Galaxy AI now supports 20 languages.

Romanians buy roughly 3 million smartphones every year, and Samsung holds almost half the national market. The most expensive phones can come in at over RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000), and the cheapest are under RON 1,000 (EUR 200), according to HotNews.

(Photo source: Tanya Keisha | Dreamstime.com)