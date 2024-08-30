Romania's Salt Bank draws 250,000 clients in first 100 days since launch

Salt Bank, Romania's first 100% digital neobank, has seen remarkable adoption, with over 250,000 users embracing its innovative and fully digital banking experience in the first 100 days since launching in the spring of 2024.

Salt Bank aims to blend the financial stability of a traditional bank with the agility and user-centric approach of a fintech.

"We aim to change the rules of the game in banking and financial services," stated Gabriela Nistor, CEO of Salt Bank.

Salt Bank's initial clients primarily include individuals with medium to high social status, with 46% earning more than EUR 1,000 monthly. The majority of these clients work in creative industries, healthcare, finance, or public administration.

Most users, about 79%, are aged between 21 and 50, and they predominantly reside in major Romanian cities such as Bucharest, Cluj, and Timișoara.

Salt Bank's rapid growth highlights the Romanian market's appetite for modern, secure, and user-friendly digital banking services. The bank also engages its users directly through the Salt Founders' Community, where members contribute feedback and ideas, helping shape the bank's future.

Salt Bank is part of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group.

(Photo source: the company)