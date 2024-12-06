Salt Bank achieves international recognition: Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking award at Banking Tech Awards 2024

News from Companies

Salt Bank, the first Romanian neobank, received international recognition in London, at the Banking Tech Awards 2024, winning the award for Best Use of Tech in Retail Banking, an achievement that reflects the work of the team and its partners, GFT and Engine by Starling. In less than a year, Salt Bank has created a fully digital banking solution, simple and adapted to the demands of today's customers.

In addition to this award, Salt Bank was also nominated in two other important categories – Best Bank & FinTech Partnership and Newcomer Banking & Finance Brand – confirming that its innovations are starting to be noticed in the digital banking sector.

“This award is an honor for us and an important validation of the technology behind Salt Bank. It is the first major international recognition we have received and a clear sign that our solutions are appreciated not only by customers but also by industry experts. The distinction shows the value of the technology around which we have built the bank – technology that makes a simple, accessible and personalized financial experience possible. Banking Tech Awards encourages us to continue to innovate and develop products that meet the needs of our customers", said Gabriela Nistor, CEO of Salt Bank.

Top technology, strategic partnerships

Collaboration with partners GFT and Engine by Starling was essential in building a cloud-native solution that optimizes every aspect of banking operations. This includes securing transactions, streamlining internal processes and creating a unique user experience while offering modern and personalized financial products.

Outstanding performance in record time

Since its launch in April 2024, Salt Bank has attracted over 290,000 customers, quickly becoming a well-known brand in the Romanian banking market. Through its app, Salt Bank allows users to manage their finances in a quick, simple and secure manner, offering a modern alternative to traditional banking services.

Banking Tech Awards – a benchmark of excellence

For 25 years, the Banking Tech Awards have honored the leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial industry. The awards highlight the outstanding contributions of the banking sector and the vital role of technology in transforming the way customers interact with financial services.

The award won by Salt Bank places Romania on the radar of international financial innovation, showing that technology and brave ideas can transform the way people interact with banking services.

About Salt Bank:

Salt Bank is more than a neobank; it is the future of digital banking in Romania, ready to provide financial services to Romanian citizens at international standards, with a strong focus on technology and regulatory compliance. Salt Bank, headquartered in Romania, is wholly owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group – the largest bank in SEE.

*This is a press release.