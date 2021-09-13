Romania Insider is looking for a new colleague in Sales and Business Development

Romania Insider is Romania´s portal to the world and the most read English news platform covering Romanian politics, business, and society with news and features. Content and readers are our focus. We deliver independent, objective and reliable content and we follow the ethical rules of journalism.

We are looking for a sales manager who is ambitious, a person who likes to connect with colleagues and clients. Someone who is curious about different industries and how they work, about the media landscape in Romania and the CEE, about digital formats, and about understanding our growing community of readers.

As we want to build a future with you, here are things we expect you to engage with:

From brand awareness to call-to-action campaigns ➔ reach decision-makers who read Romania Insider and find solutions with them to collaborate for mutual benefits.

Use hard data, market research, our network of premium clients, and your network to grow our media business in Romania.

Offer consultancy, campaign advice, tailored promotion & innovative solutions from us to our advertising partners ➔ achieve campaign success.

Analyse our audiences and understand who reads us and which corporate partners could benefit from communication with and to these readers.

Be open to entrepreneurial thinking both from our partners, and find solutions that go along with our journalistic principles.

Open new markets for us by approaching companies/industries with whom we have not yet engaged.

What we have to offer:

Long-term perspective - possibility to develop as sales director for our current and future media endeavours.

Flexible work set up with a minimum amount of internal meetings and results-based.

Work directly with our management team on setting up sales targets, drafting business strategies.

Get consulting, coaching, and a fitting setup from our Business Development Partner in order to make your story a success.

Attractive base salary and a significant upside from the sales commission.

An environment where you will be heard and where you can make a difference from early on.

We are a remote first company: prospects and business opportunity tracking is done through our CRM, communication is done via Slack and Zoom.

Be part of a diverse team with authentic relationships. We nurture a start-up culture while respecting high-quality journalism standards and structures.

What are the requirements for the job:

A must: You have worked in B2B sales before. You like selling and business development, getting in touch with people, and understanding their business needs. You have the curiosity of checking on how you could help them with products or services we offer.

Ideally, you have worked in the media or e-commerce industry in B2B. You have at least 4 years of experience in sales and consider yourself at least an experienced professional, if not a senior sales professional.

You understand online media and journalism and value content, as well as work and media ethics.

You are a team player who likes working in a remote-first environment and you adapt permanently to new circumstances.

Ideally, you have a C-level network in Romania or a network of PR and media agencies that you can easily get in touch with.

You can be located anywhere in the world now, as remote working is the norm (time zone compatible with Romania), but post-pandemic, it would be best if you joined meetings and events in Bucharest.

In order to apply (or if you have further questions about this role), please send us an email with your CV and including your LinkedIn profile link to hr@romania-insider.com or apply directly on LinkedIn here until October 8, 2021.