World-famous yogi Sadhguru to take the stage at Romania’s Untold festival

Sadhguru, one of the world’s most renowned yoga masters and a New York Times bestselling author, will take the main stage of the Untold festival on August 6 to deliver a message about the importance of inner balance, well-being, and building a more conscious world before tens of thousands of people.

The famous yogi is known by hundreds of millions of people around the world for his programs dedicated to transformation and personal development through yoga and meditation, as well as for his global initiatives dedicated to the environment and society.

Sadhguru’s participation in the festival comes after a collaboration between Untold festival organizers and Conscious Music Circle (CMC), a collaboration between artists and music industry professionals whose lives have been deeply influenced by Sadhguru’s practices and teachings. The organization’s mission is to contribute to raising awareness through music, providing artists, industry professionals and communities with access to yoga and meditation tools developed by Sadhguru and promoting well-being in the music industry.

The partnership aims to promote mental health and awareness through scientifically validated yoga and meditation practices, integrated into festival and music culture, the organizers said.

Through this collaboration, Untold becomes the first major festival in the world to offer free access to the Miracle of Mind meditation app to all festival participants, artists and team members. The app will be integrated into the festival experience through special activations and dedicated sessions held throughout the four days of the festival.

“You cannot change the past. You can live the present. But you can build the future if you choose to do so. For the first time in history, we can be connected with all of humanity. If we want to transform the world, if we want to transform humanity, now is the time. Let’s do this together,” Sadhguru said in the press release.

The Untold festival will take place from August 6-9 in Cluj-Napoca, and this year’s edition brings more than 200 artists to the festival stages, including STING, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Flo Rida, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, James Hype, Solomun, Carl Cox, Sara Landry, Holy Priest and many others.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)