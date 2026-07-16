Bucharest's Armenian Street Festival celebrates 10th edition with free concerts, cultural events

The Armenian Street Festival (Festivalul Strada Armenească) will return to Bucharest's Botanical Garden from July 31 to August 2, celebrating its 10th edition with concerts, exhibitions, workshops, traditional crafts, and Armenian cuisine. Admission to the festival is free, while visitors will need to purchase a standard Botanical Garden entrance ticket.

Organized by the Union of Armenians in Romania and the Armenian Cultural Center in Bucharest, the festival has grown over the past decade from a community initiative into one of Bucharest's largest multicultural summer events.

This year's anniversary edition will feature performances by Romanian artists including Subcarpați, Bosquito, byron accompanied by Muse Quartet, Mădălina Pavăl Orchestra, and Paulina, alongside musicians from Armenia and the Armenian diaspora.

Among the Armenian performers are experimental musician Hayk Karoyi, vocalist Anna Kostanyan, saxophonist David Melkonyan, contemporary folk artist Katil, electronic music producer Gorgeouz Beats, and the Haykyanner and Vardavar traditional dance ensembles.

In addition to the concerts, the three-day festival will include visual art exhibitions, installations, workshops dedicated to traditional and contemporary crafts, children's activities, talks, artist meetings, and Armenian food.

The full program of events is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival takes place in Bucharest's Botanical Garden, where visitors will pay the regular entrance fee of RON 15 for adults and RON 10 for pensioners, pupils, and students. Admission to the festival itself is free, subject to venue capacity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)