Ryanair announces new summer flights from Romania

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced four new routes from Romania to Rhodes, Corfu, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca, as part of its Summer 2021 schedule.

Starting July, Ryanair will operate three flights per week from Bucharest to Manchester, and two weekly flights from Suceava to Rhodes and from Sibiu to Corfu.

In addition, starting June, the airline will also fly from Bucharest to Palma.

“We are pleased to announce four new Romanian routes to Rhodes, Corfu, Palma, and Manchester, commencing in July as part of our Romanian Summer 2021 schedule. Mindful that COVID restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021,” said Ryanair’s Sales & Marketing Manager for CEE, Olga Pawlonka.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)