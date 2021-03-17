Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would start operations from the Romanian cities of Suceava and Sibiu, with two routes from each airport flying twice per week as part of the company’s Summer 2021 schedule.

From Sibiu, the airline will operate two weekly flights to Venice Treviso (from June 1) and to Bologna (from July 2). From Suceava, it will fly to Venice Treviso (from June 4) and to Vienna (from July 1).

“We are delighted to welcome Suceava and Sibiu in our airport network. This is great news for Romanian consumers, who can now fly to Venice Treviso, Bologna, and Vienna from June as part of our Romanian Summer 2021 schedule. Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021,” said Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness.

