Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 14:35
Business

Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would start operations from the Romanian cities of Suceava and Sibiu, with two routes from each airport flying twice per week as part of the company’s Summer 2021 schedule.

From Sibiu, the airline will operate two weekly flights to Venice Treviso (from June 1) and to Bologna (from July 2). From Suceava, it will fly to Venice Treviso (from June 4) and to Vienna (from July 1).

“We are delighted to welcome Suceava and Sibiu in our airport network. This is great news for Romanian consumers, who can now fly to Venice Treviso, Bologna, and Vienna from June as part of our Romanian Summer 2021 schedule. Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021,” said Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 14:35
Business

Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would start operations from the Romanian cities of Suceava and Sibiu, with two routes from each airport flying twice per week as part of the company’s Summer 2021 schedule.

From Sibiu, the airline will operate two weekly flights to Venice Treviso (from June 1) and to Bologna (from July 2). From Suceava, it will fly to Venice Treviso (from June 4) and to Vienna (from July 1).

“We are delighted to welcome Suceava and Sibiu in our airport network. This is great news for Romanian consumers, who can now fly to Venice Treviso, Bologna, and Vienna from June as part of our Romanian Summer 2021 schedule. Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021,” said Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas