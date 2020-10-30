Ryanair adds Bucharest-Manchester route to its Summer 2021 schedule

Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would operate a new Bucharest route to Manchester starting March 29, 2021, as part of its Bucharest Summer 2021 schedule.

The airline will have three flights per week on this route.

Customers in Bucharest can now book flights to Manchester as far out as October 2021.

“To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just EUR 19.99, for travel from March 29 until the end of June 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (October 31), only on the Ryanair.com website,” the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)