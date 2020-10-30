Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:27
Business

Ryanair adds Bucharest-Manchester route to its Summer 2021 schedule

30 October 2020
Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would operate a new Bucharest route to Manchester starting March 29, 2021, as part of its Bucharest Summer 2021 schedule.

The airline will have three flights per week on this route. 

Customers in Bucharest can now book flights to Manchester as far out as October 2021.

“To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just EUR 19.99, for travel from March 29 until the end of June 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (October 31), only on the Ryanair.com website,” the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:21
30 October 2020
Business
Wizz Air expands in Romania as local airlines suffer
Normal
