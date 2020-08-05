Romania Insider
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Ryanair, the biggest low-cost airline in Europe, will reopen its Bucharest to London Stansted route on May 15, when the COVID-19 lockdown ends in Romania. The airline will have three flights per week on this route, which has been included in its limited flight schedule.

“We are pleased to add this route connecting Bucharest and London Stansted with three weekly services from May 15. We work with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low,” said Olga Pawlonka, Sales & Marketing Manager CEE & Balkans at Ryanair.

“Our current limited schedule continues to maintain vital links across Europe to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks. All the aircraft are disinfected daily, and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times,” she added.

As most EU countries have imposed flight bans or other restrictions, over 99% of Ryanair’s aircraft are grounded for the coming weeks. The company operates only several routes from the UK and Ireland to other destinations in Europe.

“At this time, we expect scheduled flights to return sometime in July,” the Ryanair representative said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ryanair)

08 May 2020
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
