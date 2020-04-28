Coronavirus in Romania: Flights to several EU countries suspended until May 14, movement restrictions for seniors eased

The flights to several EU countries and the U.S. will remain suspended until May 14 while the movement restrictions for senior citizens have been eased, according to the tenth military ordinance announced by the Romanian Government on April 27.

The flights to and from Spain remain suspended for another 14 days, starting April 28, while the flights to Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Great Britain, Turkey, U.S, and Iran remain suspended until May 14. The measure does not apply to technical flights and the flights of state aircraft.

At the same time, people older than 65 can leave their homes at any hour for work-related activities, to receive medical care that cannot be postponed, or to perform agriculture work. Furthermore, they can leave their homes between 7:00 and 11:00 and 19:00 and 22:00 to do the shopping, to take care of children, to tend to the needs of their pets or for individual sport activities. They need to carry a declaration showing the reason for leaving the house.

The stores will prioritize the access of people over 65 years old between 7:00 and 11:00 and 19:00 and 22:00.

Upon presenting the new military ordinance, interior affairs minister Marcel Vela thanked Romanians for acting responsible and complying with the lockdown restrictions and said that the easing of the restrictions, expected after May 15, would be done gradually.

“I know May 1 is coming, the weather is nice. But it is time to look at our priorities: our health, that of our families, of the close ones,” Vela said, quoted by G4media.ro.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)