Associates of the fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Șor were urged to vote for far-right candidate George Simion in the presidential elections in Romania back in May, according to the General Inspectorate of Police of the Republic of Moldova.

Moldovan police made public several messages discovered on the phones of those close to Ilan Șor as part of an ongoing investigation into voter manipulation. The group aimed to corrupt voters in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova.

To that end, members of the group were transferring, converting, liquidating, and distributing money (rubles, specifically), obtained through the mobile application “PSB” of the Russian bank “Promsviazybank.”

Moreover, during the investigations, it was found that representatives of the criminal organization installed the mobile application “TAITO” on citizens’ phones, so they could enter personal data for illegal money transfers. The phones, laptops, and cards used for these transfers were seized, according to deschide.md.

The same “TAITO” app uncovered closed group chats composed of members affiliated with the criminal organization, who received instructions and direct messages from coordinators and leaders. Telegram, another Russian-born app, was used in the same way.

The two individuals detained in this case already hold the status of defendants in another criminal case being examined by the court in Moldova.

George Simion, who is banned from entering Moldova after a series of clashes between his supporters and the Moldovan authorities at the border, presents himself as a supporter of the union between Romania and Moldova. However, Simion and his allies have repeatedly argued that Romania should provide no assistance to Moldova in any way before such a union takes place.

Back in May, G4Media reported that Ilan Șor directed his supporters to vote for George Simion. Nevertheless, in the second round of voting, which took place on May 18, 2025, roughly 88% of voters in the Republic of Moldova backed pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan, who would go on to win the presidency.

Ilan Șor was sentenced by the judiciary of the Republic of Moldova to 15 years in prison for the embezzlement of the republic’s banking system. He fled to Russia to escape. He is seen as the main instrument of the Russian Federation in the attempt to overthrow the pro-European government in Chișinău.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Codrin Unici)