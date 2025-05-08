Romania's presidential candidate Simion promises referendum on annulled elections, says he will step down if public demands re-run

Presidential candidate George Simion has pledged to organize a national referendum to determine whether Romanians want to annul the current presidential election outcome and repeat the second round between former candidates Călin Georgescu and Elena Lasconi, Digi24 reported.

Simion stated that if the elected president and the referendum supported a repeat of the annulled vote, he would resign to allow the process to take place. "That is what a good president should do," Simion said, adding that justice should be decided by the Romanian people rather than the judiciary.

The statements follow Simion's repeated claims during the campaign that last December's election process amounted to a "coup," and that democratic legitimacy can only be restored by returning to what he calls "Round 2, back!" — a phrase he has used frequently throughout his campaign.

Simion has also suggested that, as president, he would push for the appointment of Călin Georgescu as Prime Minister through repeated nominations. Should Parliament reject his proposals, Simion indicated he would seek to dissolve the legislature and call early elections.

"We will have to ask the Romanians if they want those who took part in the coup to be punished," Simion told Digi24, criticizing his opponent for allegedly interfering in the judiciary while positioning himself as a defender of popular sovereignty.

Under Romanian law, the president has the power to call referendums on national matters. Simion has signaled his intent to use this authority to pursue what he describes as an alternative path to justice, stating that "the will of Romanian citizens becomes law."

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com