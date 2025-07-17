Report reveals top political parties, candidates sanctioned for breaching financing law during 2024-2025 campaign

Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority, or AEP, imposed fines totaling over RON 1.6 million (EUR 320,000) and confiscated more than RON 19.5 million (EUR 3.9 million) following audits of political party and campaign financing for 2024–2025.

The largest fine, EUR 40,000, was issued to former independent candidate Călin Georgescu, who violated several legal provisions, while the campaign behind president Nicușor Dan received two fines worth EUR 8,000 following complaints related to campaign advertising, according to NGO Expert Forum.

The NGO compiled a report summarizing AEP’s sanctions for 2024–2025, covering both campaign and political funding. AEP provided Expert Forum with a list of 717 reports, though some individuals or parties appear multiple times. The documents show that in total, fines of RON 1.66 million (EUR 332,000) were applied, and RON 19.5 million (EUR 3.9 million) were confiscated

“At the time the data was obtained, the presidential election audit had not been finalized. Also, AEP did not conduct annual substantive audits of political parties in 2024, so the sanctions are based on complaints,” Expert Forum states. “We believe the fines should be increased to serve as a deterrent, especially for violations regarding revenues and expenditures, and transparency,” the report continues.

Of the total fines, RON 530,000 (EUR 106,000), the largest sum, came from presidential election audits. Almost half of the fines, RON 775,000 (EUR 155,000), were applied directly to political parties.

The largest fines went to far-right politician Călin Georgescu, for violating regulations regarding campaign spending, electoral materials, mandatory reporting of online campaign materials, post-election financial reports, and failure to meet reporting deadlines. The Young People’s Party (POT), which backed Georgescu, also received a EUR 20,000 fine.

Of the confiscated funds, RON 16 million (EUR 3.2 million) concerned the European Parliament elections.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians Party, or AUR, had RON 13.7 million (EUR 2.7 million) confiscated from its funds for the same elections.

All the main parties, including the National Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Save Romania Union party, Forța Dreptei, SOS Romania, and the National Conservative Party, faced smaller fines and confiscated sums during the super-electoral year.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)