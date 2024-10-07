Energy

Romania ready to launch 330MW coal-fired unit after EUR 100 mln refurbishment

07 October 2024

The 330MW 5th unit of the Rovinari coal-fired power plant, within the Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), is ready to be put into operation and connected to the national power grid after it was refurbished under a EUR 100 mln project, minister of energy Sebastian Burduja announced on October 6.

Under the strategy for the country's energy sector, the unit will stay ready to operate.

"We are probably talking about one of the most complex works carried out in the infrastructure of the energy system in Romania. All the necessary works have been carried out to comply with environmental requirements [according to European standards]. Following the works carried out, operating costs for this group are expected to be comparable to those of the gas groups," minister Burduja said in a post on social media.

According to the Restructuring Plan, Rovinari's units 4 and 5 will not work for long. 

The Oltenia Energy Complex is implementing the revised Restructuring Plan 2021-2026, with the perspective of 2030. The document was approved in January 2022 by the European Commission, and after that, the CEO was granted state aid for the payment of CO2 certificates.

According to the Plan, energy groups numbers 4 and 5 from Rovinari and 5 from Turceni will remain at CEO after 2026, all in a state of "capacity reserve," namely ready to operate if other resources are not available. Out of 10 mining pits, 4 will remain in operation after 2026 as "capacity reserve" as well.

After 2031, there will be no more mining activity and coal-based energy production in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

