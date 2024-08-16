 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Romgaz improves its profit despite 20% lower incomes in H1

16 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's natural gas company Romgaz announced its net profit rose by 9% y/y to RON 1.84 billion (EUR 370 million) even if its turnover dropped by 20.4% y/y to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 780 million) in H1.

The good result was due to the phasing off of the solidarity contribution charged by the state, after January 1, 2024. Romgaz paid RON971mn solidarity contribution in the first half of 2023. 

Natural gas production obtained in the first semester of 2024 was 2,486.9 million cubic meters, up 4.3% compared to the same period of 2023, but the quantity actually delivered decreased by 4.2%.

However, the 24.1% y/y lower revenues from the sale of natural gas to RON3.25 billion were caused by the lower average price realized. 

"Starting with April 1, 2024, the prices of gas sold under the Government's emergency ordinance (OUG) 27/2022 -to households or for heating producers having households as customers] decreased by 20%, from RON150 per MWh to RON120 MWh. Of the total quantity delivered, deliveries under the OUG 27 represent 65.1%," according to the company's report.

The turnover from the sale of electricity also recorded a decrease of 10%, to RON 180.3 million, also caused by the lower sales prices. Under OUG 27/2022, the regulated prices decreased by 11.1%, from RON450 per MWh to RON400 per MWh.

(Photo: Inquam/ Adel al Haddad)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Energy

Romania's Romgaz improves its profit despite 20% lower incomes in H1

16 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's natural gas company Romgaz announced its net profit rose by 9% y/y to RON 1.84 billion (EUR 370 million) even if its turnover dropped by 20.4% y/y to RON 3.9 billion (EUR 780 million) in H1.

The good result was due to the phasing off of the solidarity contribution charged by the state, after January 1, 2024. Romgaz paid RON971mn solidarity contribution in the first half of 2023. 

Natural gas production obtained in the first semester of 2024 was 2,486.9 million cubic meters, up 4.3% compared to the same period of 2023, but the quantity actually delivered decreased by 4.2%.

However, the 24.1% y/y lower revenues from the sale of natural gas to RON3.25 billion were caused by the lower average price realized. 

"Starting with April 1, 2024, the prices of gas sold under the Government's emergency ordinance (OUG) 27/2022 -to households or for heating producers having households as customers] decreased by 20%, from RON150 per MWh to RON120 MWh. Of the total quantity delivered, deliveries under the OUG 27 represent 65.1%," according to the company's report.

The turnover from the sale of electricity also recorded a decrease of 10%, to RON 180.3 million, also caused by the lower sales prices. Under OUG 27/2022, the regulated prices decreased by 11.1%, from RON450 per MWh to RON400 per MWh.

(Photo: Inquam/ Adel al Haddad)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s disappointing Q2 GDP flash estimate takes Government and central bank by surprise
14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing