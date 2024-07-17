 

Energy

Romanian gas producer Romgaz to develop IT system for electricity and gas supply

17 July 2024

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania's largest natural gas producer and energy supplier, is expanding its services to include electricity and gas distribution to end-consumers, including household customers. 

To support this initiative, the company plans to develop an advanced IT system and a dedicated website to manage contractual relationships, billing, and customer communications. 

The new platform will enable Romgaz to serve an unlimited number of end-users, allowing them to view and pay bills online, monitor consumption, and handle complaints. 

This move is part of Romgaz's broader strategy to enhance its competitive edge and operational efficiency in both the gas and electricity supply sectors. 

According to Profit.ro, Romgaz is also considering the acquisition of existing electricity and gas supply companies, a potential target being the local supply companies of the German group E.On.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

