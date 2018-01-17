3.5 °C
Bucharest’s main exhibition center completes EUR 28 mln expansion

by Romania Insider
Bucharest’s main exhibition center Romexpo invested over RON 127 million (EUR 28 million) last year in finalizing two new pavilions and a multifunctional pavilion for auxiliary services. The center thus expanded its exhibition area by 30,000 sqm.

The company that manages the complex also invested in a co-working space, City Hub Bucharest, for startups and young entrepreneurs, especially from creative industries. It also transformed one of its pavilions in a car showroom, following a EUR 1 million investment.

Romexpo hosted 178 events last year, including fairs, exhibitions, festivals and conferences. This year, the center plans to host 180 events, including the Bucharest International Auto Fair – SIAB, which will be organized for the first time after an 11-year break.

Romexpo is owned by Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry – CCIR.

