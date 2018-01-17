Bucharest’s main exhibition center completes EUR 28 mln expansion

Bucharest’s main exhibition center Romexpo invested over RON 127 million (EUR 28 million) last year in finalizing two new pavilions and a multifunctional pavilion for auxiliary services. The center thus expanded its exhibition area by 30,000 sqm.

The company that manages the complex also invested in a co-working space, City Hub Bucharest, for startups and young entrepreneurs, especially from creative industries. It also transformed one of its pavilions in a car showroom, following a EUR 1 million investment.

Romexpo hosted 178 events last year, including fairs, exhibitions, festivals and conferences. This year, the center plans to host 180 events, including the Bucharest International Auto Fair – SIAB, which will be organized for the first time after an 11-year break.

Romexpo is owned by Romania’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry – CCIR.

[email protected]