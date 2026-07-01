Powerful storm leaves Bucharest flooded, disrupts road and subway traffic

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A powerful overnight storm caused widespread flooding and damage across the Bucharest area, disrupting road and subway traffic, toppling hundreds of trees, and leaving one person dead. Authorities said emergency services had received nearly 2,000 calls by Wednesday morning, July 1, with hundreds of incidents still awaiting response.

The Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) said severe weather affected 60 localities across 20 counties and Bucharest between June 30 and July 1. The capital was the hardest-hit area, with emergency crews responding to flooded homes, streets and basements, as well as hundreds of fallen trees and damaged buildings.

Nationwide, authorities said they intervened to remove water from 45 houses, 35 yards, 30 basements, and 17 streets. Emergency crews also cleared 960 fallen trees, 48 utility poles and construction elements blown off the roofs of 60 buildings. A total of 469 vehicles were damaged.

In Bucharest and the neighboring Ilfov county alone, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) received more than 1,950 emergency calls. Around 1,000 incidents had been assigned to response teams by Wednesday morning, while another 950 were still awaiting intervention due to the high volume of requests.

The storm also claimed one life after a tree fell onto a car in Găneasa, Ilfov county. Emergency responders found the occupant with injuries incompatible with life.

The Department for Emergency Situations also released video footage from the flooded Poligrafiei underpass in Bucharest's District 1, showing firefighters swimming through deep water to reach cars that had been completely submerged. According to the agency, crews entered the water to search the vehicles for anyone who might have been trapped inside.

"Our priority is and will remain the safety of citizens," the DSU said, thanking firefighters for their dedication and willingness to intervene despite the risks.

Public transport was also disrupted. Subway operator Metrorex temporarily closed Piața Victoriei 2 station after heavy rainfall caused significant water infiltration and flooded the tracks (pictures below).

As a result, trains on Line M1 are operating in two separate sections on Wednesday morning: between Dristor 2 and Ștefan cel Mare, and between Republica and Gara de Nord 1. Metrorex said intervention teams are working continuously to pump out the water and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

Road traffic was also severely affected after several major underpasses flooded and numerous roads were blocked by fallen trees. Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and said emergency crews remained deployed across the city to clear debris and respond to outstanding incidents.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued multiple red weather warnings for Bucharest during the storm, while authorities sent 58 RO-Alert emergency messages across 28 counties and the capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos /Octav Ganea)