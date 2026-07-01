OMV Petrom, CE Oltenia to start installing PV panels at four solar parks under construction in Romania

The first batch of photovoltaic panels, part of a total of approximately 800,000 panels, for the four solar parks currently under construction in the localities of Ișalnița, Tismana and Rovinari, has arrived in the country, energy producer OMV Petrom announced.

The four parks have a total capacity of approximately 550 MW. OMV Petrom and CE Oltenia are equal partners in the project, each holding 50%.

The first batches of panels were recently unloaded at the Port of Constanța. From there, the equipment will be loaded onto specialized trucks and transported in stages to the photovoltaic park locations.

In total, approximately 1,500 truck deliveries will be needed in this large-scale logistics operation, coordinated so that installation works can begin immediately as panels reach the construction sites.

The total number of approximately 800,000 panels for the four parks is enough to cover an area comparable to Bucharest’s Herăstrău Park, OMV Petrom said.

The panels are designed to operate optimally under varying temperature and solar radiation conditions.

With the arrival of the first shipments, the construction teams will start installing the panels on the mounted structures.

The photovoltaic parks are expected to become operational in 2027, and the energy produced will cover the equivalent annual consumption of approximately 500,000 households.

The total investment value exceeds EUR 400 million, of which approximately 70% is financed through the Modernization Fund. The first tranche, worth around EUR 70 million, was received in December 2025.

simona@romania-insider.com