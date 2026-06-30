Products purchased online by individuals in Romania from platforms outside the European Union will become more expensive starting July 1, following the introduction of a EUR 3 customs duty for each item in packages with a value of up to EUR 150.

The new tax is added to the RON 25 logistics fee per package, already applied in Romania for certain imports from outside the EU. If a package contains several products classified under the same tariff subheading, the EUR 3 customs duty will be paid only once for all those products.

Taken together, the two taxes are designed to discourage purchases from low-cost non-EU, particularly Chinese, websites. The taxes apply to goods purchased online from outside the EU by individuals and target packages entering the Community area through the IOSS (Import One-Stop Shop) system or through postal shipments.

Until now, packages with a value of less than EUR 150 were exempt from customs duties at the European Union level. In practice, starting July 1, this tax benefit is eliminated, and products ordered from outside the EU will incur additional costs, according to Digi24.

According to specialists, in most cases, the additional costs will be borne by consumers, either directly or through increased prices for ordered products. In some cases, taxes may exceed the price of the product. For Romanian consumers, the new tax means higher prices for products ordered through online commerce platforms outside the EU, and in certain situations, the combined taxes could even exceed the value of the purchased product.

On March 26, the Council and the European Parliament agreed on the introduction of a logistics or handling fee for small packages sold online. The level of this fee will be established through a delegated act of the European Commission and must be implemented by member states no later than November 1, 2026. Romania and Italy were the only member states that applied a logistics fee for packages originating from outside the European Union from the beginning of the year, but Italy has since decided to postpone the implementation of the measure.

After the European fee enters into force, it is expected to replace the RON 25 logistics fee introduced by Romania.

The taxation of products originating from outside the European Union comes in the context of the rapid development of electronic commerce, which has become an important part of how Europeans shop.

According to recent studies, approximately 70% of EU citizens regularly purchase products online. In recent years, the number of low-value packages originating from outside the Union has increased exponentially, from 1.2 billion in 2022 to 5.8 billion in 2025. In 2025, approximately 15.8 million packages with a value of less than EUR 150 entered the European Union every day.

In this context, member states decided to introduce the new taxes in order to compensate for the increasingly high costs borne by customs authorities in processing such a large volume of packages. At the same time, eliminating the customs duty exemption for low-value packages aims to reduce the competitive advantage enjoyed by companies outside the European Union and discourage imports of non-compliant products into the Community market.

radu@romania-insider.com

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