Romania to impose higher traffic fines starting in July

Drivers in Romania will face higher fines once the new minimum gross wage comes into force on July 1, 2026.

Starting July 1, 2026, the gross minimum wage will be increased to RON 4,325. According to the legislation, one penalty point represents 5% of this indicator and will increase to RON 216.25 from RON 202.5 now. The change will have an immediate effect on the official reports drawn up after the new rules enter into force.

The increase in the penalty points will affect all classes of sanctions provided for by the Traffic Code. The amount of each offense is established according to the number of points corresponding to the violation identified, according to Digi24.

Starting July 1, 2026, drivers will pay the following amounts:

Class I (2–3 penalty points): between RON 432.50 (EUR 82.60) and RON 648.75 (EUR 123.80);

between RON 432.50 (EUR 82.60) and RON 648.75 (EUR 123.80); Class II (4–5 penalty points): between RON 865 (EUR 165.27) and RON 1,081.25 (EUR 206.41);

between RON 865 (EUR 165.27) and RON 1,081.25 (EUR 206.41); Class III (6–8 penalty points): between RON 1,297.50 (EUR 247.62) and RON 1,730 (EUR 330.15);

between RON 1,297.50 (EUR 247.62) and RON 1,730 (EUR 330.15); Class IV (9–20 penalty points): between RON 1,946.25 (EUR 371.65) and RON 4,325 (EUR 825.00);

between RON 1,946.25 (EUR 371.65) and RON 4,325 (EUR 825.00); Class V, applicable to legal entities (21–100 penalty points): between RON 4,541.25 (EUR 866.46) and RON 21,625 (EUR 4,125.00).

The increase in penalties is not the result of an amendment to the Traffic Code, but rather the consequence of the legal mechanism through which the penalty point is linked to the gross minimum wage. The current interim government cannot legally adopt a cap on the penalties, and therefore the increase is guaranteed.

In February 2026, the government adopted an ordinance suspending the driving licenses of those who fail to pay their traffic fines within a set period of time. The measure was part of a wider administrative reform package meant to lower the budget deficit. At that time, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said that only 40% of traffic fines issued in Romania are paid.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)