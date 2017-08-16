Romania’s Untold festival bears the cost of event site refurbishment

The Central Park in Cluj-Napoca, where some events in the Untold electronic music festival took place, will undergo refurbishment work worth almost RON 300,000 (EUR 66,670). The Untold organizers will bear the entire cost of the work, Mediafax reported.

The refurbishment is needed because of wear during the festival, but also because of factors such as the high temperatures, the use of the park as setting for other events, and the normal deterioration of the site throughout the year. The Untold organizers will also cover the cost of the refurbishment of the park close to the Sport Hotel in the city.

The refurbishment work include the fertilization of the land and the overseeding, the replacement of the pavement, benches, gutters, street lights, and trash cans, and the filling of holes.

The Cluj-Napoca City Hall decided on what the refurbishment should entail and the city’s Public Domain Administration will be in charge with the works, set to end by September 15.

The Untold festival took place between August 3 and August 5. Over 300,000 people, from both Romania and abroad, attended the event.

