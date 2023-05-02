Romania’s Buzău region hosts slow food and artisan’s market to promote local producers

Farm-to-table eco products, Pleșcoi sausages, organic wine, artisanal cheese, and many gastronomic stories from the Buzău region will delight foodies at the first edition of the Artisans Market - Slow Food & Gourmet Hub on May 6-7.

The event promoting local gastronomic culture will take place near the Moara Veche Inn in the village of Berca, on the road to the Scorțoasa Mud Volcanoes.

The fair, organized by the Slow Food Buzău Land community in collaboration with the Buzău Land Association (representing the UNESCO Buzău Land Geopark), aims to promote the area as a gastronomic destination, as well as to support small local producers and owners of guesthouses who offer tourists healthy food produced with local ingredients and care for the environment.

For two days, visitors to the market will be able to taste renowned products such as Pleșcoi sausages, Buzău pretzels, and Dealu Mare wine, but also many other delicious culinary treats made in the area, many of them following traditional recipes passed down from generation to generation. From vegetables, fruits, honey specialties, jams, zacuscă, matured cheeses, and cold cuts, to artisanal beverages such as fruit juices, local beer (including the famous "Colți Amber Ale" and mead), all producers have in common an eco-friendly approach and respect for slow food principles.

The Artisans Market is the first fair in Romania to have stands built 100% from recyclable materials, with the organizers reusing old doors and other construction materials to offer a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way of presenting products.

During the 2-day fair, visitors can meet small producers and learn about their preparation methods, while also having the opportunity to view a geological exhibition at the stand dedicated to the UNESCO Buzău Land International Geopark.

The market will also host local artists and an exhibition of handicrafts aimed at highlighting artistic talent within the community and raising awareness of the importance of supporting artisans in the region. In addition to food and art exhibitions, the Artisans Market will be a family event, offering workshops for children.

"We believe that the Artisans Market is not only an opportunity to showcase the rich culinary traditions and diverse local products of Buzău, but also an opportunity to create economic benefits for the local community," said Thorsten Kirschner, one of the project initiators, cited in the press release.

"Through collaboration between the Slow Food Buzău Land community and the UNESCO Buzău Land Geopark, we are creating a platform for local food artisans to showcase their unique products and for visitors to discover and appreciate the richness of Buzău gastronomy. Our objective is to promote sustainable development and the conservation of local culture and heritage. By organizing the Artisans Market, we hope to support small local producers, promote sustainable agriculture, and raise public awareness about the importance of protecting the environment," he added.

"Sustainable development is the main objective of a Geopark, and that means a lot, from environmental protection to education and economy. Tourism is essential for a region as rich in attractions as Buzău Land, and local and traditional food is truly an experience, as tourists can taste foods and drinks they have never tried before," said Irina Țirdea, representative of the Buzău Land Association.

The Slow Food Buzău Land community brings together farmers, food producers, agrotourism pensions, and restaurants from the territory of the UNESCO Buzău Land Geopark and its surroundings, as well as lovers of healthy and sustainable food. The community is officially accredited and is part of the international eco-gastronomic Slow Food network, with over 100,000 members worldwide, adhering to the three slow food principles: 1. quality, tasty, and healthy food, 2. production that does not harm the environment, and 3. fair prices for consumers and equitable for small producers.

(Photo source: Asociatia Tinutul Buzaului)