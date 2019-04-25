Govt. adopts ordinance allowing Romanians to pay less for private medical services

The Government adopted on Wednesday, April 24, an emergency ordinance that regulates co-payment for medical services provided by private clinics and hospitals, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced.

The ordinance will allow patients who have public health insurance and go to private medical facilities to pay only the difference between the full price of the medical services and the value compensated by the National Health Insurance House – CNAS, local Mediafax reported.

Moreover, the ordinance provides that private healthcare providers must inform the patients about the cost of medical services and show the costs covered by the state and the costs patients must cover themselves for each service, Dancila said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)