Romanians' incomes surge over 15 years but remain below EU average, study finds

Romanians have seen the fastest growth in median real incomes in the European Union over the past 15 years, according to a new analysis by Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania. However, despite the sharp increase, income levels in Romania remain below the EU average, while income inequality continues to be relatively high compared with other member states.

Between 2010 and 2025, median real incomes across the European Union increased by an average of 25%. During the same period, Romania posted a 160% increase, the highest growth rate among EU member states, based on Eurostat data processed by Social Monitor.

The study uses median disposable income, which includes not only wages but also pensions, child allowances, and other social transfers, adjusted for inflation.

In Romania, the median annual net income rose from EUR 2,448 in 2016 to EUR 8,187 in 2025, equivalent to roughly RON 3,500 per month.

While the increase significantly narrowed the gap with the European average, Romanian incomes remained about 2.8 times lower than the EU median level in 2025. In 2016, the gap was 6.5 times.

The analysis also pointed to a gradual reduction in income inequality. The income threshold for the lowest 20% of earners increased fourfold between 2016 and 2025, reaching EUR 5,046 per year, while the threshold for the highest 20% tripled to EUR 11,894.

As a result, the income gap between the highest and lowest quintiles narrowed from 3.2-to-1 in 2016 to 2.4-to-1 in 2025. However, inequality remains above the EU average, where the corresponding ratio stands at 2.2-to-1.

The report also found that income differences between large urban areas and rural communities have begun to shrink since 2022. In 2025, the median annual income in Romania's large cities reached EUR 10,032, compared with EUR 6,543 in rural areas, a ratio of 1.5-to-1. In 2021, urban incomes were twice as high as those in rural areas.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com