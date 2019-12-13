Romania Insider
One in ten Romanians are doing business one way or another
13 December 2019
Over 1.8 million Romanians have done business in the first ten months of 2019 (some 10% of the country’s resident population), 63,000 more than in the same period last year, according to a study by Frames, quoted by Financialintelligence.ro.

Most Romanians engaged in business are men between 40-49 years old, from Bucharest, with higher education, interested, first of all, in trade, construction, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities.

More than 415,000 people were operating as freelancers or as part of family registered businesses at the end of October, along with 1,421,548 shareholders of companies.

According to the study, at the end of October, 979,773 companies and 378,956 freelancers and family businesses were active in the Romanian economy. Reported to the similar period of 2013, the number of shareholders in companies increased by 292,658, demonstrating that more and more Romanians have decided to get involved in business in these years.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

