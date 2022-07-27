Romanians champion wedding gift-giving, Germany, US on opposite end

If wedding-goers in Germany and the Nordic countries are the least generous, offering wedding gifts of around EUR 30 per person, Romanians spend between EUR 100 and EUR 500 on gifts.

Romanians took part in more weddings in 2022 than in previous years, forcing them to spend more on wedding gifts.

Money has increasingly become the standard wedding gift in many countries of the developed world. As the pandemic subsided, weddings that were supposed to happen in 2020 or 2021 have begun to take place.

Data compiled by Revolut from Eurostat and cited by B1TV shows that Germans and Americans are some of the stingiest wedding-goers.

Germans and people in the Nordic countries reportedly bring wedding gifts worth somewhere between EUR 30 and EUR 70. Close friends and family of the bride and groom offer gifts worth at least EUR 100.

In the US, guests come with gifts that are on average worth EUR 95, while family and friends pay up at least EUR 118. The Spanish, Irish, and Polish spend at least EUR 50 per person on wedding gifts, but sums can go as high as EUR 200.

In Japan, wedding-goers bring gifts worth somewhere between EUR 200 and EUR 370. Here, the bosses and employers of the married couple offer the most valuable gifts, while friends spend the least on their wedding gifts.

Finally, Romanians are some of the most generous wedding guests, offering the bride and groom gifts worth between EUR 100 and EUR 500 per person, depending on their degree of closeness. Friends and family typically pay more for their gifts, whereas work colleagues pay less.

(Photo source: Cristi Bucurie | Dreamstime.com)