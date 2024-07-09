Events

Major Romanian festival in Washington returns this weekend

09 July 2024

The Embassy of Romania in the US and the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, in partnership with the Maramureș County Council and with the support of several local partners, are organizing between July 12-14, in Washington, the third edition of the Romanian Weekend at The Wharf, Romania's largest cultural diplomacy project in the United States, but also the largest Romanian festival in America.

Conceived as a kaleidoscopic event with wide addressability, the project is part of the annual program initiated and coordinated by the Romanian Embassy - Romania - USA: A partnership for new economic horizons. For 20 years together under the umbrella of NATO.

As every year, the public will be able to enjoy concerts, dance performances, performative readings, exhibitions of Romanian books in English translation, craft demonstrations, activities for children, exhibitions of clothes and jewelry inspired by traditional forms, tastings of specific dishes and wine, organized on the elegant esplanade of The Wharf, one of the most popular and fashionable areas of Washington, DC, located on the banks of the Potomac River, not far from the Capitol.

Access will be free, and the events are aimed at all ages.

Further details are available here.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the Romanian Embassy in the US)

Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Positive Romania
Normal
 

