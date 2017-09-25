Romanian university implements bike-sharing system for students

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Targu Mures, a city in central Romania, will implement a bike-sharing system for its students in the new school year, in a program called UMF Student Bike.

The system will include 200 bikes offered by Romanian bike producer Atelierele Pegas, reports local Agerpres.

The new system allows students to move more easily through Targu Mures. They can take the bike from one place and, depending on their destination, leave it in another place.

Those who want to use these bikes will have to install a phone app that will allow them to unlock the bike and take it from where it is parked. When returning the bike, the students will use the same app.

UMF Targu Mures is the first educational institution in Romania to adopt such a system.

Irina Marica, [email protected]