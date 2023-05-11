Romanians abroad

Romanian tourist stays in Germany, above pre-pandemic levels in 2022

11 May 2023

Recent data from the German Tourism Organization shows that nights spent by Romanian tourists in Germany exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Romanians recorded over one million overnight stays (including camping) last year, a figure roughly 6% above the level recorded in 2019, the best tourist year before the pandemic.

In more precise figures, Romanians had 1,212,772 overnight stays in Germany in 2022, compared to 1,146,698 in 2019.

Only three countries in the region saw increases in overnight stays in Germany in 2022 compared to 2019, namely Slovakia, Romania and Croatia, the same source said.

Moreover, Germany is a top three foreign destination for Romanians, surpassed only by Italy and Greece. On average, Romanians spend EUR 629 on a holiday in Germany.

“Germany, as a travel destination, offers Romanians a safe, organized and quality alternative to spending their holidays, all the more so since in the last six years it has been ranked 1st in the image ranking of the Nation Brands Index. In addition, travel offers focused on ecological and sustainable tourism, as well as very good accessibility, are highly appreciated by Romanians,” said Cristian Sallai, director of the German Tourism Organization in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Romania, and Serbia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

