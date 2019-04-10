Ro Insider
People
Romanian student aces medical school entrance exam in Italy
04 October 2019
Romanian-born Norbert Kereszteny received the highest grade at the medical school entrance examination in Italy, Digi24.ro reported.

He received a score of 82.4 out of a maximum of 90, and ranked first among the 60,000 students who sat the exam to compete for the 12,000 places available at medical schools in the country.

He will go on to study at the University of Milan, and will not have to pay any tuition fees since he also passed the local baccalaureate with the maximum grade.

The nineteen-year-old was born in Sighet and, 13 years ago, he moved to Italy together with his parents, who are both doctors.

Although he graduated from a math & computer science high school he decided to go to medical school. He started studying for the exam two years prior to its date, he explained for Digi24.ro.

“The test takes about 100 minutes and has 60 questions, out of which 10 cover logic, 12 general interest, 18 biology, 12 chemistry, 4 mathematics and 4 physics,” he explained.

He got the right answer to all but 4 of the test’s questions.

Norbert says he inherited the passion for medicine from his parents and credits his teachers in Italy for the results achieved. He went to school in Castellanza, a town in the province of Varese.

Although he does not remember much of Romania, he says he misses his grandparents and the friends here. He also doesn’t rule out returning to the country to practice medicine.

(Photo: Pixabay)

