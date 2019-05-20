Startup co-founded by Romanian wins TechCrunch hackathon in Paris

Myneral.me, a startup co-founded by Romanian Bogdan Gheorghe, has won the he TechCrunch Hackathon, held at the VivaTech in Paris.

Myneral.me offers an all-encompassing platform for the metal and mining sector showing how a material went from initial discovery in the mine to the end product.

The startup was established by Bogdan Gheorghe and Max Boender, from the University of Westminster, Start-up.ro reported. They won a prize of EUR 5,000.

The runner-ups in the competition were Vyta, which offers patient information to help doctors understand which patient needs to be treated first; Scrub, which tracks errors across applications and fixes them; and Chiche, which identifies brands that are popular on social media and suggests consumers the most appropriate products for them.

Hundreds of engineers and designers took part in the event, where they had 36 hours to work on their projects. A total of 64 teams went on stage to present their projects.

(Photo: SIPA Viva Technology/ vivatechnology.com)

[email protected]