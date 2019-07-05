Romanian team wins legal hackathon in New York

A team of five Romanians, IT specialists and lawyers, has developed one of the three winning projects of the Global Legal Hackathon, a legal-themed programming competition held in New York.

The Romanian team won with the app Lawrelai (Law related AI), a “trusted legal travel adviser, easily accessible via Facebook’s Messenger App.” Lawrelai has a global coverage and provides free, reliable and up-to-date legal information to most common occurrences while travelling abroad. It also offers personalized legal assistance based on a fee.

The Romanian team, Legal Shapers, was made up of Roxana Pistolea (associate Clifford Chance Badea), Roxana Mihaela Catea (senior associate Ţuca Zbârcea și Asociații), Tudor Colțan (senior associate Suciu Popa) and IT specialists Petruș Bălașa and Eduard Mirică.

The other winning projects were Uthority, developed by a German team, and Inteliex, developed by a Polish team. Uthority is an app helping people to understand the legal language in the letters they receive from the authorities. InteliLex helps lawyers find the content they already created any time in the past by directly integrating with Microsoft Word and by using Machine Learning algorithms.

(Photo: Global Legal Hackathon Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]