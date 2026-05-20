Romanian tech group AROBS reports 12% increase in net profit in Q1

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of RON 144 million in Q1 of 2026, up 20% compared to the same period last year, combined with an EBITDA of approximately RON 18 million (+3%), and a net profit of approximately RON 7 million, up 12% compared to Q1 2025.

The Group’s results for the first quarter of 2026 are in line with the objectives set out in the Revenue and Expense Budget for this year, both in terms of consolidated growth and the direction of profitability and operational efficiency, according to the company press release.

“AROBS is currently evolving towards an integrated operational model, built on the complementarity between Software Services, Software Products, and Integrated Systems, as well as on increasingly extensive collaboration across teams and business lines,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

At the business segment level, the “Software Services” segment generated revenues of RON 91 million in Q1 2026, up 28% compared to the same period in 2025 and 8% compared to Q4 2025, an evolution supported both by the integration of companies acquired in recent years and by the expansion of commercial relationships across international markets, particularly in the United States and Western Europe.

The “Software Products” segment recorded revenues of RON 26.6 million, up 21% compared to Q1 2025 (in line with the level recorded in Q4 2025), and a gross margin of 55%, compared to 53% in Q1 2025.

The “Integrated Systems” segment generated revenues of approximately RON 26 million, at a similar level to the first quarter of last year and significantly above the level recorded in Q4 2025 (+284%), supported by the continuation of digitalization projects carried out in the public sector.

In April 2026, AROBS finalized the merger by absorption into AROBS Transilvania Software of the companies AROBS Development & Engineering, Berg Computers, Nordlogic Software, Infobest România, and Centrul de Soft GPS. This stage marks an important step in the transition towards the “One AROBS” model, built on common processes, enhanced collaboration between teams, and a more efficient use of resources across the Group.

Out of the consolidated revenues of RON 144 million recorded in Q1 2026, approximately RON 123 million were generated by companies classified under the Organic category and RON 21 million by companies related to the Group’s M&A activity.

AROBS plans to continue to expand in the United States market, one of the most dynamic and competitive markets globally in the adoption of AI technologies at enterprise scale, through the recently acquired US-based technology consulting and custom software development company Codingscape. AROBS acquired a 70% majority stake in the company in July 2025.

This week, the company also announced the appointment of Porter Haney as Group Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Porter Haney will coordinate the Group’s commercial development and international revenue growth strategy, with a focus on scaling AI-first enterprise software services and strengthening the Group's presence in the United States market. Haney is the co-founder and CEO of Codingscape.

For 2026, AROBS targets consolidated revenues of RON 552 million, EBITDA of RON 82 million, and a net profit of RON 35 million, objectives supported by the Group’s operational consolidation, the expansion of its international presence, the development of proprietary software products, and investments in strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AROBS on Facebook)