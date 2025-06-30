Romanian students win four medals at Balkan Physics Olympiad

Romanian students won three gold medals and one silver medal at the Balkan Physics Olympiad, which took place between June 26–30 in North Macedonia.

The event, hosted by the city of Ohrid, brought together 62 students from 16 countries and is the only physics olympiad dedicated exclusively to juniors.

Earlier this year, Romanian students also won seven medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad, where they participated as guests.

At the Balkan Olympiad, the four Romanian students each won a medal, and secured three of the five gold medals. The gold went to Alexandru Jicu, from Gheorghe Vrănceanu National College, Bacău; Dragoş Popuţe, from Grigore Moisil Theoretical High School, Timişoara; and David Neaţă, from International Informatics Theoretical High School, Bucharest. The silver medal went to Antonio Stoica, from Mircea cel Bătrân National College, Constanţa.

Romania’s team was led by Prof. Dr. Costin Dobrotă from Dimitrie Cantemir National College in Oneşti and Prof. Adriana Radu from Mihai Viteazul National College in Ploieşti. The entire training and selection process of the national team was coordinated by Prof. Ana Naghi, General Inspector at the Ministry of Education and Research.

“Congratulations to all, students, teachers, and parents, for their constant support in achieving performance!” said the Ministry of Education on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)