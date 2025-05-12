Education

Romanian team secures seven medals at Asian Physics Olympiad 2025

12 May 2025

The Romanian team participating in the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Saudi Arabia, achieved the remarkable performance of winning seven medals, namely two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, as well as an honorable mention.

The competition, now in its 25th edition, was held in Dhahran, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 208 contestants from 28 countries (27 from the Asia-Pacific region and Romania, as a guest participant).

Romania participated in the event as a guest country, according to the Ministry of Education and Research.

“Congratulations to Ionuț Stan, (gold medal); Felix Tudose, (gold medal); Mendel Mendesohn (silver medal); Bogdan Ciocârlan (silver medal); Mircea Rebengiuc (bronze medal), Andrei Vila (bronze medal); Ioana Stănoiu (bronze medal); Teodor Ionescu (honorable mention)" reads an announcement posted by the ministry on its Facebook page. 

Romania's team was led by professor Dr. Delia Davidescu, from the International Computer Science High School of Bucharest, and associate professor Dr. Sebastian Popescu, from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)

Education

