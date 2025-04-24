Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu again stated that Romania will not send any soldiers to the front in Ukraine, emphasizing that the commitment to allocate over 2% of the GDP for defense remains essential.

The statements were made on Wednesday, April 23, during the Romanian Land Forces Day ceremonies. During the event, the official congratulated the Army.

“I especially appreciate the way you carry out your missions and represent the country in numerous international activities, in NATO and European Union operations in the Western Balkans and Africa. You are truly Romania’s ambassadors, especially in these complicated times,” said prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, according to News.ro.

He added that the current global security context is marked by extensive conflicts and hybrid threats, and that international security is a central concern for all European states.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine remains the most influential factor for stability in the Black Sea region, the PM said. In this context, Romania maintains a firm commitment to support the neighboring country, considering not only humanitarian solidarity but also strategic security interests.

“I want to reaffirm very clearly. Romania will not send any soldiers to the front in Ukraine! However, we are obliged to continue and intensify our efforts to face current risks and challenges. That is why the commitment to allocate over 2% of the Gross Domestic Product for defense remains essential, with funds directed mainly towards equipment and infrastructure modernization,” Ciolacu said.

Increased defense spending will lead to more defense industry jobs, development, and more production capacity, according to the head of the executive.

Marcel Ciolacu’s statements come as Ukraine, the United States, and Russia attempted to hash out a peace plan that would stop the fighting in eastern Ukraine. According to the deal, which was rejected by Ukraine, the country would receive a “robust security guarantee” from an ad hoc group of European nations, including peacekeeping forces on the ground. In exchange, Ukraine would have had to cede land to the Russian Federation.

Romanian officials and presidential candidates repeatedly denied plans to send troops in Ukraine, even in the event of a peace deal.

(Photo source: gov.ro)