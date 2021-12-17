Romanian President Iohannis says Brussels should give Moldova a chance to join the EU

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania wants Moldova to join the European Union and that the EU should demonstrate "strategic clarity" on this issue.

There is much to do in Moldova to comply with European values, President Iohanis admitted.

"At the same time, there must be strategic clarity within the Union, whether we want Moldova to become a member state or not. Romania wants this, we have said it countless times, and we can help them to overcome, to implement their reforms, to improve their economic performance. And we will do all these things," Iohannis added, according to Digi24.

He implied that Moldova's accession should not be linked to those of other Eastern partnership members such as Georgia and Ukraine.

"There are states that are moving faster, and Moldova's administration is committed to pursuing the necessary reforms," Iohannis stressed.

The Eastern Partnership includes six former Soviet states: the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus. Of the six, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join the EU. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are attending the summit but do not want to be part of the EU bloc, while Belarus is facing European sanctions.

