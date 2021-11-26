Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/26/2021 - 08:35
Politics

Romania renews EUR 100 mln financial package to Moldova

26 November 2021
Foreign ministers of Romania and Moldova, Bogdan Aurescu and Nicu Popescu signed on November 23 in Bucharest the Cooperation Roadmap providing for substantial support in key areas such as European integration, public administration and judiciary and infrastructure projects.

Romania will top up the EUR 68 mln not used by Moldova under the past financial package and make available again EUR 100 mln for projects to be developed in the Republic of Moldova, minister Aurescu said in an interview given to the public TV station, quoted by Deschide.md.

Among the projects envisaged, there may be a natural gas storage facility, which Moldova needs to avoid supply disruptions, minister Aurescu stated.

There are four sections in the Cooperation Roadmap signed by the two ministers. The first regards “strengthening the language, history and culture community.”

The other three are more tangible. The two countries will strengthen the common infrastructure through the construction of bridges, through the abolition of roaming fees, through energy interconnection. “We will continue to move from words to action,” the document reads.

Thirdly, Romania will provide “unconditional support for the process of democratic reforms and European integration.”

Finally, the Cooperation Roadmap includes projects aimed at building modern public institutions and an independent judiciary in Moldova.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

