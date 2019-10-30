Newsroom
Romanian Police gives safety tips to Tinder users
30 October 2019
The Romanian Police posted on its Facebook page a message in which it urges users of the dating app Tinder to look out for scam bots that can steal their personal data.

“Have you heard of bots? Bots are fake accounts that enter into a conversation with you, urging you to access certain links through which your data is stolen, viruses are delivered to you, or you are subject to another form of cyber attack. You should be very careful when you are contacted from a profile with attractive photos and receive requests to access links,” the Police wrote in its message.

But the bots are not the only threat Tinder users should look out for. The Police said that things could also take an unexpected turn when behind an attracting profile picture hides another person that tries to make the user start a webcam conversation.

“While you think that you’re talking to the person in the profile picture, you are actually running a ready-made video through which the bad guys try to record you in compromising positions, so that they can later blackmail you with publishing the recording if you don’t give them money.”

