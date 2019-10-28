Largest Romanian courier company’s name used in phishing attack

Fan Courier, the leader of the Romanian courier services market, warned on Friday, October 25, of a new phishing attack involving its forged identity.

Fan Courier announced the attackers use an online method to steal money, credentials for accessing online accounts, passwords or other personal information from targeted persons. The company advises its clients to check the email addresses from which they receive information about shipments and not to open suspicious attachments, which are likely infected with Trojans.

This is not the first time Fan Courier has warned of these attacks. This summer the courier company made a similar announcement.

