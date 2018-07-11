Romanian parliament votes to ban harassment

The Chamber of Deputies voted on July 10 the legislative proposal banning harassment, sexual harassment and psychological harassment in public and private places, Hotnews.ro reported. The Chamber was the deciding body.

The proposal adds to the 2002 law concerning the equality of chances and treatment between women and men and establishes fines of up to RON 10,000 (EUR 2150) for harassment.

The law defines harassment as “the situation when an unwanted behavior is manifested, connected to the sex of a person, having as an object or effect the damaging of the person’s dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”

The project passed with 214 votes in favor, 8 against and 4 abstentions.

The legislative proposal was initiated by Oanei Bîzgan, an independent deputy, formerly a member of the Save Romania Union (USR). It also covers street harassment.

Eight out of ten Romanian women say they don’t feel safe walking on the street at night, and four out of ten do not feel safe during the day, according to a press release issued by Bîzgan. At the same time, seven out of ten women in Romania do not expect another person to intervene if they are harassed on the street.

