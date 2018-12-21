Romanian parliament passes controversial bill on tax evasion

The Romanian parliament adopted on December 19 a controversial bill that gives those accused of tax evasion the chance to escape prison if they pay the damage. The bill passed with 188 votes in favor, local Digi24 reported.

The bill stipulates that if one of the defendants charged with tax evasion pays the damages plus a 20% penalty, all the defendants involved in the respective tax evasion case, which face the same charge, escape the criminal prosecution.

The defendants can have their case closed if the payment is done before the first hearing, and they risk an additional criminal fine if the money is paid during the trial. Moreover, if the payment is done after the court rules the sentence, the defendants can get away with suspended sentences, according to local Hotnews.ro.

The opposition parties said that such a law does nothing else but make tax evasion almost legal in Romania. However, the draft law also needs to be signed by the president to enter into force.

