Romanian MPs ready to sweeten penalties for tax evasion deeds

The legal commission of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies on December 11 amended Law 241/2005 on preventing and combating tax evasion.

If one of the defendants charged for a given tax evasion deed pays the damages plus a 20% penalty and the related interest, all the defendants involved in the respective tax evasion deed escape the criminal prosecution once, according to the amendment.

The draft bill will be voted on December 12, Mediafax informed quoting unofficial sources.

The amendments provide milder regime for those who pay the damages during the trial and the regime is applicable to all involved in the same trial. All charges will be dropped against those involved in a tax evasion trial if one of the defendants fully covers 120% of the damage caused by the respective deeds during the criminal prosecution stage or before the first term of the trial. Those who pay during the trial will only get a criminal fine. These facilities will only apply once.

