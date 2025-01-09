M&A

Romanian Mega Image executive becomes Profi brand president after takeover

09 January 2025

Mihai Spulber (picture, right), currently SVP operations and supply chain at Mega Image, will assume the role of brand president at Profi effective July 1, 2025, replacing current CEO Gaetan Pacton.

The change at the top comes after Ahold Delhaize, the company behind Mega Image, completed the acquisition of Profi in Romania, welcoming the brand to its family of now seventeen brands in Europe, the US, and Indonesia. 

The deal, valued at EUR 1.3 billion, doubles Ahold Delhaize's retail footprint in Romania, where it operates nearly 1,000 stores under the Mega Image brand. Profi operates roughly 1,700 supermarkets and convenience stores in the country.

“The complementary strengths of Profi and Mega Image will enhance their ability to serve customers in both urban and rural areas, stimulate growth, and provide more options and value to Romanian customers,” the company said.

Ahold Delhaize expects Profi to add approximately EUR 3 billion in net sales to its financial results in 2025. 

“With Mihai we bring on board a leader with broad experience in and knowledge of the Romanian market and customers. His background in finance as well as store operations and supply chain positions him well to take on this role. He will team up with long serving Profi board members to ensure continuity and stability in leadership,” said Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. He also thanked the outgoing CEO for his leadership.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Profi and contribute to the integration of the company into the Ahold Delhaize family. Profi has tremendous potential, and together with the current team we will focus on strengthening the company’s success. I thank Gaetan for his outstanding contribution and support in this transition,” said Mihai Spulber.

In the coming six months until July 1, 2025, Gaetan Pacton will continue to secure business continuity, and he will remain responsible for the leadership of Profi. He will also closely cooperate with Spulber and the team to ensure a smooth transition for Profi as an Ahold Delhaize company.

