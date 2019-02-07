Romanian seaside luxury, all-inclusive hotels fully booked

Romanians who go to summer holidays in the Romanian seaside resorts prefer to spend their stay in top 4 and 5 star hotels operating all inclusive meal regime, according to a review of the travel agency Christian Tour, News.ro reported.

These are the first fully booked hotels on the local riviera. During peak season, on average, a tourist pays for an all-inclusive beach holiday at the seaside about 70% more than for the accommodation in a similar unit but with no all-inclusive regime.

The holiday vouchers given to employees in the budgetary sector (RON 1,450, or EUR 300 each) have resulted in larger service packages to meet the value of the voucher, Christian Tour officials commented. While not necessarily rising the prices for the services sold, hotel owners included as mandatory services sold in the past as options, they explain. Overall, the vouchers given by government pushed up significantly the demand, they admitted.

On the Romanian seaside, Mamaia and Eforie Nord are the most in demand resorts, followed by Venus, Jupiter, Neptun / Saturn and Costinesti.

The average value of a package is RON 2,240 (EUR 470) per room, and for all inclusive hotels approximately 70% higher, respectively RON 3,800 (EUR 800) per room. The average price increases during this period, even in hotels that do not have an all inclusive meal system.

